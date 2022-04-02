PTI announces sit in Karachi ahead of no-confidence motion voting

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday has announced to observe a sit-in in Karachi ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported.

PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar has announced to observe sit-in at Chaar Minar Chowrangi, Bahadurabad, Karachi.

The PTI workers have been asked to reach Chaar Minar Chowrangi by 11 in night. The decision has been taken after consultation with the party leadership.

It may be noted that PTI supporters across the country have been protesting and hit the streets to show their support for PM Imran Khan after the ‘foreign conspiracy’ unearthed against him.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan gave a nationwide protest call against the ‘foreign conspiracy to topple his government.

This he said while his inaugural speech before interacting with the general public via telephone following his meetings in the backdrop of a no-trust move against him from the joint opposition.

PM Imran Khan called on the youth to protest as the National Assembly is all set to vote on the no-confidence motion against him tomorrow.

