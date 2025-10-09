Sohail Afridi has close ties with absconding Murad Saeed, claims Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Sohail Afridi, a close aide of fugitive Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed, has been brought back “with the sole purpose of extending full support to terrorist networks,” Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar revealed during a joint press conference with the Coordinator to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Information & Broadcasting Ikhtiar Wali, ARY News reported.

“The state will never allow facilitation of terrorism through individuals like Sohail Afridi,” Tarar warned. “Pakistan’s security policy is made in Islamabad and will continue to be made here — not in Kabul.”

He said Ali Amin Gandapur was removed as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister because “he was not properly facilitating the terrorist agenda his party had aligned itself with.”

Tarar lashed out at the PTI founder, Imran Khan, saying, “The man sitting in jail is the chief sponsor of terrorists. Under his government, the National Action Plan was rolled back, and militants were brought back and resettled in the country.”

He added that PTI’s “disruptive group” not only spreads chaos but also acts as facilitators of terrorists, while the current government and national institutions remain determined to uphold peace and stability.

“The entire nation salutes the martyrs who laid down their lives defending the motherland,” he said. “We will not allow those who seek instability in Pakistan to succeed.”

Referring to the London court’s ruling earlier in the day, Tarar said, “The decision is a strong slap on the faces of the instigators. The world has seen that humiliation and disgrace are the destiny of PTI’s miscreants. The verdict has enhanced Pakistan’s honour and dignity.”

Separately, PML-N spokesperson Ikhtiar Wali said Gandapur’s removal was not due to performance but due to “internal disputes and two women,” calling it “an example of PTI’s hereditary and chaotic politics.”

He said that following the removal of Ali Amin Gandapur, the next targets within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appear to be Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja, hinting at further internal turmoil within the party’s ranks.

PML-N leader Ikhtiar Wali added that “the anti-state narrative is part of the PTI founder’s agenda,” warning that such politics aimed at destabilizing the country will not succeed.

He further alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, led by PTI, had “sold official positions in exchange for hefty bribes,” accusing it of deep-rooted corruption and mismanagement.

“The KP government’s political clock is now ticking backward,” Ikhtiar Wali remarked, adding that the federal government would not allow the PTI founder “to succeed in his destructive political game.”

