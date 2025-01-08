PTI spreading ‘narrative of lies’ on social media, says Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of spreading false propaganda on social media platforms, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah revealed that negotiations between the PTI and the government have stalled due to the unavailability of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who is currently on a foreign tour.

The two sides have held two negotiation sessions, on December 27, 2024, and January 2, 2025. However, the delay in the third round of talks has sparked speculations about the future of the PTI-government talks.

Sanaullah criticized the PTI for spreading false information on social media, including claims about casualties during the November 26 protest and facilities provided to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Rawalpindi jail. He also mentioned that the PTI shared a misleading image of a Palestinian ambulance, claiming it was evidence of their supporters being killed.

The PM’s aide accused the PTI of hatching a conspiracy against the country and state institutions. He stated that the PTI is trying to create political instability in the country through false propaganda.

Sanaullah emphasized that the PTI lacks evidence to support their claims, relying instead on social media propaganda.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also responded to criticism from PTI leaders, stating that his role is to facilitate dialogue between the government and opposition, not to arrange Imran Khan meetings.

Reacting to the criticism, Ayaz Sadiq clarified that arranging Imran Khan’s meeting with party leaders is not his mandate or responsibility.

The Speaker expressed disappointment over statements criticizing his office for not responding positively to requests for meetings. He assured that his doors are always open to everyone and he has never refused to meet with any member of the Assembly.

The response came at the time when news started circulating that the political talks were not moving in right direction with statements from the leaders of sides after the second round of talks. A delay in issuance of permission to the PTI leaders to visit Adiala jail to meet with their party leader for consultation further added to the impression.

Barrister Gohar Ali said the founder has urged for the need of another sitting. “The talks will not move ahead if the visit not being allowed”, he said.

“We are not engaged in talks for a deal, but for the sake of the nation and the country,” PTI leader said.

Barrister Gohar denied the media talk of Aleema Khan with regard to house arrest offer to the PTI’s founder.

Mohsin Naqvi or anyone else didn’t talk about the release of the party’s founder, he said. “We were also not talked with about shifting of the founder to some other place,” Gohar Ali Khan said.