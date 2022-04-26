PTI stages protests outside ECP offices

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday staged demonstrations outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) offices across the country against the “biased attitude” of the chief election commissioner (CEC), ARY News reported.

In federal capital, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters. The protest was attended by PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The protesters chanted slogans against ECP CEC and demanded the election body to initiate the process of de-seating disgruntled PTI lawmakers.

چیف الیکشن کمشنر کے متعصبانہ اور جانبدارانہ رویے کے خلاف لاہور میں بھی بڑا احتجاجی مظاہرہ۔ عوام کا منحرف اراکین کو ڈی سیٹ کرنے اور چیف الیکشن کمیشنر کے استعفیٰ کا مطالبہ۔ #MarchAgainstImportedGovt #ECP_Disqualify_Lotas pic.twitter.com/GGsz8Slc8m — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 26, 2022

To ensure security in the federal capital and avoid any untoward incident, Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad’s Red Zone.

The protests were also held outside ECP offices in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and other cities of the country.

The protest outside the ECP office in Karachi was attended by the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh and other party leaders, including Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Bilal Ghaffar, Aftab Siddiqui, Raja Azhar and Saifur Rehman.

چیف الیکشن کمیشنر اپنے عہدے سے انصاف کرنے کے بجائے جانبداری کا مظاہرہ کرتے آئے ہیں آج پورے پاکستان میں جاری احتجاج میں عوام انکے استعفیٰ اور منحرف اراکین کو ڈی سیٹ کرنے کا مطالبہ کر رہی ہے۔ @FarrukhHabibISF #MarchAgainstImportedGovt #ECP_Disqualify_Lotas pic.twitter.com/wiBXnFL6xk — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 26, 2022

It is worth mentioning here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned the defecting legislators of the PTI on April 28.

تحریک انصاف کے رہنماؤں کی الیکشن کمیشن دفتر کے باہر میڈیا سے گفتگو سو جوتے سو پیاز کی آپ کو ضرورت کیوں پڑرہی ہے، آج اسلام آباد میں ہمارے دو ایم این ایز کو دروازے کی توہین پر ہتھکڑیاں لگادی گئی، جنہوں نے سندھ ہاؤس میں آئین توڑا وہ آزاد ہیں @HaleemAdil#ECP_Disqualify_Lotas pic.twitter.com/iEwJggifC2 — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) April 26, 2022

The ECP has called former ruling party’s members of Punjab Assembly, who were involved in floor-crossing on May 06.

The PTI had sent the reference of the defecting members to the election commission. The election commission under Article 63-A of the constitution has been bound to decide the matter within 30 days. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi last Wednesday sent reference against 26 dissident MPAs of PTI to the election commission, seeking their lifetime disqualification for violating party discipline. PTI chief whip, on behalf of former prime minister Imran Khan, handed over the reference to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The disqualification reference against the PTI members was moved under Article-63 of the Constitution.

Comments