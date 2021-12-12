PTI organises stakeholders conference on Sindh LG amendment bill

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has held all stakeholders’ conference on the Sindh Local Government (LG) Amendment Bill in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PTI organised all stakeholders’ conference to hold consultations regarding the Sindh LG laws that had been passed by the provincial government yesterday.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Awami National Party, other political parties, industrial and business personalities including Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and other organisations have been invited in the conference held at a local hotel in Karachi today.

Sources said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) were not invited to the conference. A joint resolution will be presented against the Sindh LG amendment bill at the conference.

The leaders of the opposition parties participated in the PTI-led conference including the leaders from JI, MQM-P, GDA, PML-Q, Sunni Tehreek (ST), Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and others. Haleem Adil Sheikh, Mehmood Molvi, Khurrum Sher Zaman, Firdous Shamim Naqvi attended the event.

During his address, PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has exhibited a dictatorial attitude despite assuring the opposition parties of formulating an authoritative LG system.

He criticised that the new LG system will be a helpless system as the mayor is not given powers to control the police and transport sections. He termed the new LG system a black law as there was no description of powers and resources to the mayor.

Zaman was of the view that the provincial government had passed the LG amendment bill in a hurried manner besides handing over the position of Karachi Administrator to a political personality. He said that PTI filed a petition against the new LG law in the high court.

He announced that PTI decided to hold a conference today and a protest on December 19.

Yesterday, the Sindh Assembly had passed the amendment bill for a new local government (LG) system with a majority amid the strong protest from the opposition.

The amended bill of the new LG system had been tabled in the Sindh Assembly by provincial LG minister Nasir Hussain Shah which was approved by the lawmakers with a majority amid the opposition’s protest.

The assembly also passed the bill for giving powers to the mayor to head Solid Waste Management Board. It is important to mention here that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had rejected the LG bill after raising objections.

During the assembly session, the opposition lawmaker had recorded a strong protest and raised slogans against the bill.

During CM’s speech, the opposition lawmakers tore copies of the bills and asked Murad Ali Shah to apologise for his discriminatory statement. They exchanged harsh words with the government lawmakers after surrounding the speaker’s dice.

