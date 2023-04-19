PTI starts legal battle against Punjab, KP interim govts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved Supreme Court (SC) against removal of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) interim governments after the competition of their tenures, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, former chief ministers – Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan – filed a petition in Supreme Court (SC) against the removal of Punjab and KP interim governments.

In the petition, the PTI has sought removal of Punjab and KP chief ministers (CM) – Mohsin Naqvi and Muhammad Azam Khan – after completion of their tenures. The plea also asked the apex court to restrain chief ministers from exercising their powers.

The party also asked the top court to formulate a procedure for “running daily affairs” in Punjab and KP. “The court should formulate procedures under its supervision until the holding of general elections in the provinces,” the plea stated.

The federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan are parties in the petition. Principal secretaries of Prime Minister and President have been also made parties in the petition.

The development came as the Supreme Court continued hearing PTI’s plea against the delay in holding elections in Punjab within the constitutional limit of 90 days despite the ruling coalition’s reservations that later on pushed them to explicitly express no confidence in the CJP and the two judges hearing the case with him.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a defence ministry’s petition to hold general elections across Pakistan simultaneously upon completion of the terms of the national and provincial assemblies – Sindh and Balochistan.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard three pleas seeking elections for all assemblies on the same date.

In its order, the Supreme Court said that the plea could not be entertained since the matter was already decided by a final judgement of the court and was thus ‘disposed of as not maintainable’.

The apex court also warned the government of “serious consequences” if it failed to release the funds required for conducting elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). It also issued notices to major political parties for tomorrow (Thursday).

The court order also rejected a plea from the election commission for the poll date to be restored to October 8 as being non-maintainable, saying that it was impermissible to attempt to reopen issues and questions that were already decided.

Comments