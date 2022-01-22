PTI strikes down party membership of Ahmad Jawad

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has ended party membership of Ahmad Jawad after the issuance of two show-cause notices after he levelled allegations against central leadership, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ruling party’s standing committee on accountability and discipline issued a media statement today, stating that the membership of Ahmad Jawad has been ended for repeatedly maligning the senior leadership.

It read that the committee had received complaints from MNA Ali Zaidi, Qaiser Jahangir, Saiqa Tabassum and Shahid Naseem alleging that Ahmad Jawad was repeatedly slandering party’s leadership including PTI chairman Imran Khan on social, electronic and print media.

He had been served two show-cause notices on January 12 and 19 respectively. Jawad had responded to the notices on January 21 but ‘he did not explain his position rather admitted that he had issued more than forty (40) tweets while SCAD had taken notice of only two of his tweets,’ it read.

Following his reply, the discipline committee ended Ahmad Jawad’s membership over the violation of the party’s constitution.

Earlier in July 2020, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced its verdict over the appeal of a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Uzma Kardar and ordered her to resign as the provincial legislator in the Punjab Assembly.

The appeal submitted by PTI MPA Uzma Kardar over a controversial audio leak had been rejected by the party’s accountability and discipline committee.

The political party had ended member of Kardar over violation of the party discipline and directed her to immediately resign from her position as the provincial lawmaker.

