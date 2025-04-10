web analytics
PTI submits resolution against canals on Indus river

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a resolution to the National Assembly Secretariat, opposing the construction of new canals on Indus River under the Green Pakistan Initiative, ARY News reported.

The resolution, led by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan and signed by Zartaj Gul, Ahmed Chattha, and Ali Muhammad Khan, highlights serious concerns raised by Sindh regarding the project.

Zartaj Gul emphasized that the construction of new canals on Indus River has caused unrest in Sindh, as sensitive decisions are being made without convening a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting.

She urged the Speaker to schedule an open debate on the resolution in the National Assembly and called for a CCI meeting to address inter-provincial concerns.

Ali Muhammad Khan stated that if the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) opposes the canals on Indus River, it should support PTI’s resolution. However, he acknowledged the complexity of seeking support from PPP, given allegations against its leadership regarding water-related decisions.

The Green Pakistan Initiative aims to develop six canals to irrigate barren lands, primarily in Punjab. However, the project has faced strong opposition from Sindh, which fears adverse impacts on its water share and ecological balance.

The Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the project in March, demanding a halt to construction until all provinces reach a consensus.

PTI’s resolution calls for an independent audit of the Indus River System Authority’s (Irsa) water availability certification and insists on enforcing the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord to protect Sindh’s allocated share of 48.76 million acre-feet.

Public hearings and transparent consultations with stakeholders are also demanded to ensure fair decision-making.

The resolution has intensified political debates, with the Sindh and Punjab governments clashing over the project’s implications.

The outcome of this resolution could significantly influence inter-provincial relations and the future of water resource management in Pakistan.

