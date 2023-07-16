29.9 C
PTI suspends membership of more party leaders

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday suspended the basic party membership of six more party leaders, ARY News reported.

The members include Haji Shaukat Ali, Mujahahid Maitalah, Nadia Aziz, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Nadia Aziz and others.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated the basic party membership of former defence minister Pervez Khattak for not ‘giving satisfactory reply about inciting PTI members to leave party’.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the termination letter ‘with reference to the show cause notice’ served to Pervez Khattak last month.

“You [Khattak] have not provided a satisfactory reply within the given stipulated time regarding contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party,” the termination notice stated.

Therefore, the notice stated, Khattak’s basic membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been terminated.

Earlier, it emerged that Pervez Khattak will launch his own political party and PTI deserters are expected to join the new political setup.

