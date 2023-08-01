PTI terminates party membership of Usman Buzdar, 22 others

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday terminated the party memberships of 22 leaders including former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for violating party policies, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI’s Secretary General, Umar Ayub, signed a notification and terminated the party memberships of 22 individuals due to their violations against the party’s policies.

Among those whose membership was terminated are Usman Buzdar, Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Khusro Bakhtiar, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Farooq Azam Malik,

The party expelled Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Nadeem Shah, Ahtsham ul Haq, Bahawal Khan Abbasi, Sabeen Gul, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Muhammad Asghar Shah, and Tariq Abdullah

PTI also suspended the membership of Muhammad Afzal, Ahsan-ul-Haq, Saleem Akhtar, Muhammad Zaheeruddin Khan, Salman Khan Gadoka, Akram Khanu, Muhyiddin Solangi, Makhdoom Afkhar ul Hasan and Raja Muhammad Saleem.

Earlier, former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar announced that he is quitting politics in the aftermath of the May 9 events.

Usman Buzdar called on all stakeholders to set aside their egos, exit their parties and reach a consensus. He also asked the authorities to release all those who were innocent from jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI leaders and lawmakers — including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan among others — have left the former ruling party following the May 9 vandalism.