PTI, TLP decide to not register case after a compromise

KARACHI: After a violent clash outside Karachi Press Club (KPC), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders decided to not file cases against each other after a compromise, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The leaders of both political parties reached the Artillery police station to register the cases against each other after a clash between workers outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) during Kashmir Solidarity Day’s rallies.

After a compromise, the PTI and TLP leaders agreed on not filing cases.

Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists outside Karachi Press Club.

A series of rallies were held outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) by different political parties including PTI and TLP to show solidarity with the people of Kashmiris.

Suddenly, a scuffle broke out between TLP and PTI workers outside the KPC but the PTI leaders intervened and called off the rally.

PTI leaders Raja Azhar, Ataullah, Bilal Ghaffar and Aftab Jahangir reached the Artillery Maidan Police Station to file a case against the TLP leadership for attacking the PTI workers.

Comments