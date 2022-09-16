PTI to appoint authentic workers at vital party ranks – sources

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan could reportedly appoint older and authentic party workers, including founder member Hamid Khan, to vital party positions, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, close friends of the PTI Chief advised him to console and reappoint older and authentic party workers. Sources said that Imran Khan met with the party’s foremost workers, including the party’s founding member Hamid Khan at Bani Gala yesterday.

PTI Chief would decide on the older workers’ appointment to vital positions after consultation with other party leaders.

Earlier today, former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNAs from South Punjab joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PPP Ex-MNA Khawaja Qutb Fareed Koreja from Rahim Yar Khan and District General Secretary of PPP Chaudhry Jahanzeb joined hands with the PTI.

Former PML-N MNA Naseem Mehdi Shah and his son met Imran Khan and announced joining PTI.

On September 9, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Chishtian Tahir Bashir Cheema announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The former PTI lawmaker announced the decision in a meeting with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif here in Chishtian.

