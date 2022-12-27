PTI to approach court if NA Speaker rejects resignations: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior member Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that, if the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf rejects the resignations of PTI MNAs then the party will approach Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry maintained that, Speaker’s absence is hindering confirmation of PTI MNA’s resignations adding that, if the speaker doesn’t accept the resignations, PTI will take the case to the supreme court.

He maintained that, despite dense fog in Punjab, 100 assembly members reached Islamabad, but there is no sign of the NA speaker, adding to this he said, sources confirmed that he is in Larkana and will later travelling to Australia.

The former minister reminded the Speaker that tendering resignation is a lawmaker’s constitutional right. “You have to confirm all the resignations and announce snap polls in the country” said Fawad Chaudhry. While mocking Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to which the Speaker belongs, Fawad maintained that party which is not able to conduct the local body elections, how can they help hold the exercise on country-level.

READ: PTI POSTPONES VERIFICATION OF MNAS’ RESIGNATIONS

Earlier today, PTI members has decided not to appear in the National Assembly, tomorrow, for the confirmation of the resignations tendered by the MNAs due to the non-availability of the Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

PTI was expected to visit NA tomorrow for the confirmation of the resignations of MNAs, but due to the unavailability of the speaker, the decision has been postponed.

Imran Khan was also scheduled to address the MNAs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad.

Comments