PTI to challenge cipher case verdict

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to challenge cipher case verdict in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

We will challenge the punishment awarded to PTI founder and ex-foreign minister after receiving a detailed verdict in the cipher case, Barrister Ali Zafar said while exclusively talking to ARY News after the special court announced its verdict.

Zafar criticized the verdict and termed the sentence to PTI leaders ‘mockery’ of justice. Jail trial in the cipher case was against Article 10-A, he claimed.

The former law minister was of view that ‘due’ process was not adopted in the case.

Read more: PTI founder, Qureshi handed 10-year jail term in cipher case

Earlier in the day, a special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The former prime minister and the former foreign minister were facing trial in cipher case in Adiala Jail from last year for ‘distorting’ the facts of the diplomatic cipher.

Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes.