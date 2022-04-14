PTI to challenge ECP’s decision to conduct delimitations: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) move to conduct delimitations ahead of elections in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry from his Twitter handle. “Tehreek-i-Insaf [PTI] has decided to challenge ECP decision to once again hold delimitations in the country,” he said.

The former minister said that the new delimitations are only possible in case of a fresh census. “Any delimitation sans fresh census will be a grave violation of the Constitution,” Fawad Chaudhry said and blamed that the ECP was on a mission to make the election process controversial.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule of delimitation for the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of the country.

The election commission said that new administrative units will not be created in any part of the country. According to the announcement, the constitution of the delimitation teams for provinces will be completed by April 16.

The chief secretary and the provincial election commissioners have been directed to ensure the provision of the required maps and other documents. The relevant documentation will be completed from April 11 to 26.

The final list of delimitations will be published on August 3, 2022.

