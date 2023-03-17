PTI to cooperate with police as agreement signed with Punjab govt

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday reached an agreement to defuse ongoing tension as Imran Khan is set to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) shortly, ARY News reported.

According to the agreement, the PTI will cooperate with police for the execution of arrest warrants and search warrants.

Furthermore, the PTI will cooperate with the police for investigation in cases registered over clashes that occurred on March 14 and 15.

پنجاب حکومت اور تحریک انصاف کے درمیان معاہدہ طے پاگیا#ARYnews pic.twitter.com/ZZIZ3N2mbD — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 17, 2023

Both sides have finalised Terms of Conditions (ToRs) related to holding rallies, security of the PTI chief and other legal matters.

SSP Imran Kishore will be the focal person from police, whereas, Shibli Faraz and Ali Khan will be the focal persons from the PTI.

Zaman Park chaos

Islamabad police along with Punjab police and Rangers launched an operation on Tuesday to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

The court of ADSJ Zafar Iqbal restored non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana reference. It instructed the police to arrest the PTI chief and present him in court by March 18.

The Islamabad police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

