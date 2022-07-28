`PTI to decide on toppling incumbent govt within a few days’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the political party will take a decision on toppling the incumbent government within a few days, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme 11th Hour, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI has no difficulty to topple the incumbent government. He said that his political party has started mulling over some options to topple the coalition government.

He said that the current rulers were continuously making blunders. He criticised that the current rulers were prioritising their interests amid the economic and political crises in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the political parties in the coalition government will deceive the nationals by presenting an anti-establishment narrative to secure some votes. He said that on the other hand, PTI wants to empower the institutions.

He said that the country will witness general elections but not the by-polls. He claimed that PTI will now decide the schedule of the general elections.

