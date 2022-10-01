PTI to file plea to get Imran Khan’s arrest warrant suspended

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will file a plea to get an arrest warrant issued against Imran Khan suspended today, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed to ARY NEWS.

According to sources, PTI legal team has prepared a plea to get the arrest warrant suspended and it will be filed shortly at a local court today.

Speaking to ARY NEWS, Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the development and said that they would shortly file an application with the duty magistrate and hopefully, the warrant will get suspended.

“Our lawyers would have appeared before the court, if a notice was received,” he said, adding that it might be possible that the notice was sent on a wrong address. He said that Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already removed charges under 7ATA in the case.

An Islamabad court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to hurling threats at female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Senior Civil Juge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued warrants against the former PM, directing Margalla Police Station SHO to implement the orders.

The magistrate issued arrest warrants against the PTI chief in the case registered on August 20 over his remarks regarding Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The FIR includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

