PTI to file reference for de-seating MPA Momina Waheed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday that the political party is going to file a reference for deseating the disgruntled Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Momina Waheed, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’ today, Fawad Chaudhry said that MPA Momina Waheed has a deadline to meet the PTI leadership tomorrow till 10:00 am to prove her claims.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He questioned how MPA Waheed get to know about Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. He alleged that MPA Waheed was telling lies as she stayed in contact with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and she received money from the ruling coalition.

READ: DISGRUNTLED PTI MPA MOMINA WAHEED WARNS OF MORE DEFECTIONS

Chaudhry said that PTI and its allies will take the vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly and Pervaiz Elahi will be our chief minister (CM). He admitted that CM Pervaiz Elahi gave a stance to defer the dissolution of the provincial assembly while PTI decided to immediately dissolve the PA.

He criticised that a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi was arrested and cases are being registered against the him, his wife and mother.

He said that PTI will finalise its strategy after receiving the court order. He reiterated that PTI has complete numbers for winning the trust vote.

Regarding Faisal Vawda’s claims, Chaudhry said that not a single prediction of the former PTI leader was proved so far. He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies are deliberately running away from the elections to avoid facing defeats.

Earlier, MPA Momina Waheed said that seven to eight MPs are not happy with the party’s top leadership while claiming that at least 20 PTI MPAs will not vote in favour of CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi.

In the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’ Momina said, “I do not have any direct or indirect contact with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders.” Moreover, she claimed that 20 to 25 PTI MPAs will not support CM Punjab in the trust vote.

“Whenever PTI Chairman Imran Khan asks to resign as MPA, I will tender my resignation,” MPA Waheed stated.

While denying the horse-trading allegations, the MPA slammed PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry for levelling baseless allegations.

Comments