PTI to hold public gathering of overseas Pakistanis in March

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will address a first-ever three days public gathering of overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad on March 13, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The event is being organised to welcome the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

The approval for the historical event was given during a meeting of Secretary Overseas International Chapter Abdullah Riyar with the PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar in Islamabad.

A three-day public gathering will continue from 13 to 16 March in Islamabad, which will be attended by a large number of overseas Pakistanis including PTI office-bearers worldwide.

In this context, invitations would be served to the international and national media to cover the event. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said overseas Pakistanis are the assets of the country and PTI is taking every possible step to facilitate them.

Read more: Over 1.1mn Pakistanis got jobs overseas in last 3 years, Senate told

The PTI secretary-general said overseas Pakistanis stand firmly united with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Terming the gathering as a milestone in the country’s history, Umar said PM Imran Khan in his address will announce future line of action.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis informed the upper house of the Parliament, Senate that over 1.1 million Pakistanis got jobs overseas in the first three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Comments