PTI to form govt in centre, Punjab, KP: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that PTI will form government in center, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the PTI-backed independent candidates clinched victory in 170 NA seats in election 2024, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Gohar Ali Khan said the decision regarding alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) will be announced soon to secure the reserved seats.

He said that government will be formed by parties who have a majority and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has a clear majority after securing a historic victory in 170 seats.

Barrister Gohar urged to respect the voters’ mandate and not create hurdles for PTI in forming government. He demanded ECP to issue complete results by 12 tonight.

He maintained that PTI is not in confrontation with anyone as PTI is aiming to form government and take responsibility for serving the nation.

Earlier, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser also asserted that PTI would form governments in KP, Punjab, and at the federal level, underscoring the party’s numerical strength in these regions, suggesting a solid foundation for government formation.

Asad Qaiser also hinted at potential negotiations with minor political entities first to form collaborative governance, meanwhile, he also asserted to approach the court for constituencies facing election result disputes.

However, he refused to comment on the alliance with the PPP but clarified that any discussion of allying with the PPP was not currently on the table.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released unofficial results of 252 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results, PTI-Backed independent candidates led with 100 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) 71 seats.