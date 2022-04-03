PTI to get opportunity for giving stance before court: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that political decisions will be made on the streets but not in courts, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to journalists today, said that he wanted to congratulate the nation as they will get an opportunity to present its stance before the court.

He said that political decisions will be made on the streets but not in courts.

Earlier, Supreme Court (SC) adjourned the hearing on the plea against the ruling of NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri until Monday (tomorrow).

READ: SC FORMS LARGER BENCH OVER SITUATION AFTER NO-TRUST MOTION IN NA

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed the no-confidence motion against the premier “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”.

A three-member bench of the SC headed by CJP, Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The court, after hearing the preliminary position on the petition against the NA deputy speaker’s ruling, issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, secretaries home and defence.

The SC gave clear instructions that the judges will decide to take notice of what happened in the assembly. All state institutions should refrain from taking any illegal action. The law and order situation should not deteriorate. All political parties should ensure law and order.

READ: OPPOSITON IS SHOCKED BY MY SURPRISE: PM IMRAN KHAN

Later, the SC adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

It is to be noted that President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier, NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri had rejected the no-confidence motion declaring it ‘unconstitutional’.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in an address to the nation on Sunday announced to dissolve of the assemblies.

Immediately after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion from the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan, over having links with the foreign conspiracy, the prime minister announced the dissolution of assemblies in an address to the nation.

Comments