PTI to hold power show in Karak today

KARAK: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a power show in Karak today, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PTI will hold the power show in Karak District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday at 3:00 pm.

The rally will be addressed by chairman Imran Khan and other senior party leaders.

In a video message ahead of the rally, the PTI chief has invited the masses to participate in the forthcoming public gathering in which he will give an important message for real independence.

چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کا عوام کے نام اہم پیغام- #KarakJalsa pic.twitter.com/GN98s5JmTe — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 24, 2022

Since being ousted from power in April this year, Imran has been holding rallies across the country, demanding early and transparent polls.

Addressing the rally in Rahim Yar Khan today, Imran Khan said that he would soon give a call to his supporters to steer the country out of the quagmire.

Imran Khan asked his supporters to prepare for the upcoming real independence march onto Islamabad and warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he will enter the capital with “full preparations” this time around.

“Rana Sanaullah used massive teargas shelling against PTI women and children on May 25 as we were not fully prepared,” he said and added that the minister will not find a place to hide this time around.

Comments