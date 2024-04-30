PTI to ‘invite’ Fazlur Rehman to join opposition alliance

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to approach the Maulana Fazalur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to invite the latter for movement against the government, ARY News reported.

The well-known sources revealed that former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who is also the head of the PTI’s negotiation committee, held an important consultation with the party members.

The PTI’s senior leadership once again decided to approach Maulana Fazalur Rehman and invite him for a joint struggle against the ‘massive’ rigging in the general elections.

The PTI had also decided to expand talks with other opposition parties that are part of the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuze Ayeen-e-Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that Maulana Fazalur Rehman also advocated for allowing the PTI to hold public gatherings, emphasising the importance of democratic rights.

In his first speech in National Assembly (NA) on Monday after elections 2024, the JUI-F chief said that it is right of every political party to hold peaceful protest. “I consider their (PTI) demand for permission to hold public gathering rightful,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

Earlier on April 4, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan hinted at joining a sit-in announced by the Moulana Fazalur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazlm (JUI-F) against the government.

Speaking at ARY News programme “Khabar Meher Bukhari Kay Sath”, Barrister Gohar said that the Grand Opposition Alliance would be launching anti-government movement after Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Moulana Fazlur Rehman would also be approached to join the Grand Opposition Alliance. We and the PTI are in touch and hope we will be meeting as well, Barrister Gohar added.

He said that the opposition parties’ protest would be aimed at strengthening the parliament as well as against mandate ‘theft’. “We want no mandate to be stolen in future also,” Barrister Gohar said.