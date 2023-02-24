PTI to issue report on human rights violations in Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday decided to issue a report on human rights violations in Pakistan during the tenure of the incumbent government.

In this regard, the committee established by PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has compiled a report on human rights violations. To review a report and consult the party leaders, Imran Khan has summoned PTI meeting at Zaman Park today.

Sources said that in this meeting, a briefing will be given on the report compiled on the violations of human rights, and retaliatory measures against PTI leaders during the Shehbaz Sharif regime.

Imran Khan is expected to give approval for the report. Sources said that the report based on human rights violations will be officially released on Sunday or next week.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had been accusing the incumbent government of ‘political victimization.’ Recently, Imran Khan in his address to the nation claimed the PTI leaders and workers, who voluntarily surrendered themselves for the Jail Bharo Movement are being treated as terrorists.

