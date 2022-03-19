PTI to issue show-cause notice to ‘rebel’ MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to issue show-cause notice to its ‘rebel’ members of the National Assembly (MNAs) after Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a go-ahead during a meeting on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision was made during the meeting of the political committee headed by PM Imran Khan yesterday. “The notice to be served to the MNAs are ready and will seek explanation from them regarding switching of their loyalties,” they said.

The sources said that the lawmakers would be given seven days to repent their act and return. “A legal action will be initiated against those who will not respond or repent their act,” they said adding that the show-cause notices would be served as soon as a green signal is being given from the party leadership.

The claim made by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan about hiding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs by the opposition, proved true after a number of ruling party’s lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Nobody has offered money to us, will vote according to our conscience, Raja Riaz said and added two dozens of MNAs are with them.

He challenged the government to summon parliamentary party meeting. Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan said allegations of PM Imran Khan about taking money from the opposition are regrettable. They will vote as per their conscience.

