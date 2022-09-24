PTI to put forward condition for returning to NA: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to put forward a condition before the federal government for returning to National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to sources, the PTI has decided to clarify its policy for returning to the National Assembly (NA).

Sources told ARY News that the majority PTI leaders have recommended returning to National Assembly if the incumbent government announced a date for elections.

“If the government agrees on early elections, then the PTI can consider returning to the assembly,” sources said, citing PTI leaders, adding that the only solution to political and economic crisis was general elections.

The decision came two days after the Supreme Court (SC) advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reconsider its decision to resign from the National Assembly.

A two-member bench of SC comprising CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ayesha Malik heard the PTI’s petition regarding the acceptance of its resignations from NA in one go.

During the hearing, CJP said PTI should play its role in the Parliament in this testing time, millions of people are suffering from floods. The economy of the country has been badly damaged by the floods.

Do you have any idea how much it will cost to hold by-polls on 123 NA seats? CJP Bandial asked PTI counsel.

Justice Ayesha Malik in her remarks said you [PTI] is asking to interfere in Parliament’s matter which will surely set a bad precedent. Later, SC adjourned further hearing on the case for an indefinite period.

