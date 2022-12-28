PTI to resist technocrat government, says Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said PTI will not accept the move of forming a technocrat government in the country and will resist, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry termed the news of forming a technocrat government in Pakistan ‘stupidity’ and added that the country is facing a severe political crisis.

حکومت کو ہٹا کرطویل عرصے کی ٹیکنو کریٹ حکومت بنانا ایک اورانتہائ احمقانہ سوچ ہے،ملک کا بحران معاشی سے کہیں زیادہ سیاسی ہے صرف عمران خان کو روکنے کیلئے اس طرح کی اسکیمیں بنانا ملک کے مفاد کوپس پشت ڈالنے کے مترادف ہے، واحد حل الیکشن ہے ہم اس قسم کی ٹیکنو کریٹ حکومت کی مزآحمت کرینگے https://t.co/3YuOQBUtju — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 28, 2022

The PTI leader said ‘schemes’ to keep Imran Khan out of politics are not in favour of Pakistan. Terming general elections as the only solution to the country’s problems, he added that PTI will resist the move of forming a technocrat government.

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan once again called for early and transparent elections, saying that it was the only solution to avert the ‘economic crisis’ in the country.

Addressing a press conference via video link, the former premier painted a bleak economic picture amid rising inflation and devaluation of Pakistani Rupee.

