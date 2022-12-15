PTI to seek time from NA speaker for verification of resignations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to write a letter to National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to seek time for lawmakers’ resignations, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PTI Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been tasked to write a letter to NA speakers for MPs resignations.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will seek time from NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf regarding MPs visit to National Assembly for the verification process.

کل سپریم کورٹ میں کہا گیا کہ تحریک انصاف کے ممبران اسمبلی نہیں آ رہے لیکن تنخواہ لے رہے ہیں، جج صاحبان کو میڈیا پر آنے والی ہر خبر کو پہلے تصدیق کے عمل سے گزارنا چاہئے حقیقت یہ ہے کہ یہ ایک اور حکومتی جھوٹ تھا مستعفٰی ممبران کی تنخواہیں معطل ہیں اور کسی ممبر کو تنخواہ نہیں مل رہی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 15, 2022

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI will request National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to give time for the verification of its lawmakers’ resignations.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said that the party is writing a letter to Ashraf to seek a time when the MPs can visit the NA for the verification process.

“A letter is being written to the speaker and he is being asked to provide a time when members of the assembly can come for the verification of resignations once again,” he wrote.

Earlier, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had said that he will not accept the resignations if he finds lawmakers facing any kind of pressure.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said in a statement that the dissolution of the assembly before the completion of the tenure will not strengthen democracy. He added that the option of backdoor talks is always available for all stakeholders.

