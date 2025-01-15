PTI to submit written demands tomorrow: Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Barrister Gohar on Wednesday said that party will submit its written demands to government in the third round of talks, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

He was addressing the media outside the Supreme Court, here today. “Tomorrow, our third session of negotiations with the government will take place, during which we will submit our demands in writing,” Barrister Gohar said.

Barrister Gohar emphasized that if the government engages in these talks with sincerity and goodwill, a resolution to all issues could be achieved.

He added, “For the sake of democracy and political stability, it is essential that political prisoners receive their freedom and relief.”

Expressing optimism about the negotiation process, he said, “I hope the talks will conclude soon, and we will hear some positive news.”

Barrister Gohar further remarked, “As many cases as could be made against PTI founder were made, now he is a political prisoner. He deserves to be freed.”

Read more: Barrister Gohar denies any deal, says talks to be held on two points

Earlier, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali denied any deal and said the talks will be held on two points.

Talking to media at judicial complex, PTI leader said that the talks being held for improvement of the political system in the country.

He said the PTI is not striking any deal, “We won’t have hide it, if to do it,” he said.

He said Ali Amin Gandapur used to meet the Army Chief over the law and order. “Working relations are also necessary,” he said.

PTI leader said that yesterday there were reports that the court will announce its decision in 190 million Pounds case. “PTI’s founder told he was asked to appear before the court at 9:00 in the morning. “I will appear when lawyers come to the court, he told them”.