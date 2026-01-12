Talal accuses PTI of 'soft stance' on Afghanistan-based terror

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Monday launched a strong attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, accusing them of weakening the national counter-terrorism narrative by maintaining a “soft and ambiguous” stance toward militant groups operating from Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Referring to recent remarks by the KP Chief Minister in Karachi, Chaudhry said it was misleading to demand proof of terrorism from Afghanistan when “more than two dozen countries have already acknowledged that militant activity is originating from Afghan soil.”

He said globally banned organisations, including the TTP and other extremist groups, are present in Afghanistan, where training camps are operating openly.

Chaudhry alleged that terrorists enter Pakistan, carry out attacks and then slip back, deliberately creating confusion about their origins. He further claimed that a significant number of Afghan nationals are present in Pakistan illegally and questioned why PTI opposed their repatriation.

“The PTI leadership does not clearly condemn terrorists, nor do they stand firmly with our security forces or the families of martyrs,” he said, accusing the party of pursuing political gain at the cost of national security.

Criticising KP’s governance, the minister said most terrorism incidents occur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, yet more than half of its districts lack Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) units, Safe City projects, and forensic laboratories. He said these gaps allow terrorists to evade arrest.

Chaudhry stressed that foreign policy, border management and talks with other countries are federal subjects, and cannot be conducted by a provincial government.

He warned that no space would be allowed for terrorists or their sympathisers, adding that the constitution does not permit any leniency toward militancy.

“Anyone trying to create cracks in the national narrative will not be tolerated,” he said, while reaffirming the government’s support for the armed forces in their fight against terrorism.