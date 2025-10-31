PTI united in calling for release of its founder: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the entire PTI wants the release of the party’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry took to X to share details of his meeting with party Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and ex-MNA Mehmood Moulvi, at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) in Lahore.

The ex-federal minister informed that they not only met with Shah Mahmood Qureshi but also held meetings with PTI leaders in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

“Those who want Imran Khan to remain in jail do not want the release of the party founding chairman, and they are creating a sour environment,” he said.

Criticizing such PTI leaders, Fawad said these leaders are making the environment difficult and complicated because they want their own politics to continue to shine.

شاہ محمود قریشی کئ دنوں سے ہسپتال میں علیل ہیں ان سے ہسپتال ملنے ان کے حلقے کے لوگ اور فیملی جاتی ہے اگر تحریک انصاف کی لیڈرشپ ان کا پتہ کرنے بھی نہیں جا سکتی تو یہ کہنا کہ ہم ان کی عیادت کرنے بھی نہ جائیں عجیب منطق ہے، ہم نے صرف شاہ محمود قریشی سے نہیں کوٹ لکھپت جیل میں بھی… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 31, 2025

He declared the stance of these party leaders—who suggest avoiding former leaders’ meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi—as “odd logic.”

He added that Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been ill for a few days, and the people of his constituency and family members visit him in the hospital.

