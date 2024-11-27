PTI has unleashed anarchy since removed from govt: Rana Sana

web analytics
Web Desk
Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah has said that the government has observed restraint for long time over the PTI’s protests.

Talking to ARY News, Prime Minister’s Adviser on political affairs, said that the PTI was engaged and told many times that the issues could only be resolved with dialogue.

PTI clearly refused to hold any talks with the government, PML-N leader said.

“The PTI since removed from government has unleashed anarchy and chaos in the country,” he said.

“People must think over the question, where the PTI’s founder is leading to the country,” Rana Sanaullah said.

Sources said that the PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Ahsan Iqbal held prolonged consultations with the party’s president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

The key meeting finalized the party’s policy over political and government affairs.

Rana Sanaullah also briefed Nawaz Sharif on contacts with other political parties, sources said.

The meeting decided to keep the existing federal setup intact and agreed over performing in Punjab.

“We have no other option except to provide relief and improve performance,” they agreed. “We could go to the next election with fuller use of resources and giving performance in Punjab,” they observed.

