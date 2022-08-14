Monday, August 15, 2022
PTI unveils schedule of Imran Khan’s rallies in Karachi, Hyd

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday unveiled the schedule of public gatherings to be addressed by party chief Imran Khan in Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule announced by PTI Sindh Chapter President Ali Zaidi, the former prime minister will address a public rally in Karachi on August 19 (Friday).

Zaidi further said that the Khan will address a power show in Hyderabad on August 20 (Saturday).

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced a country-wide mass mobilisation campaign while addressing the party’s power show at Lahore’s Hockey Ground on Saturday.

Announcing his planned itinerary, Imran said he planned to visit Sukkur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Attock, Abbottabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Quetta.

