PTI urges ECP to appoint DROs, ROs from judiciary

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to appoint district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) from the lower judiciary for the Punjab elections, ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a letter requested the ECP to appoint DROs and ROs from the lower judiciary under Sections 50 and 51 of the Election Act 2017.

The letter has been given reference of article 2018 of Pakistan in the letter sent to the ECP. The letter further states that the appointment of DROs and ROs from the judiciary is important for impartial elections.

Earlier, sources said that for Punjab by-polls after the dissolution of the assembly, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to appoint returning officers (ROs) and deputy returning officers (DROs) from the judiciary.

Sources said that the ECP decided to appoint ROs and DROs from the judiciary. The ECP requested the Supreme Court (SC) for the ordering the subordinate courts to provide the workforce for Punjab by-polls.

On January 13, following the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) showed readiness to hold general elections across the country.

