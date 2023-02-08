PTI urges ECP to change date for NA by-elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to change date for by-elections on 33 National Assembly (NA) seats, which fell vacant after NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of the PTI lawmakers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar penned down a letter to Secretary Election Commission, urging the latter to hold by-elections on 33 vacant NA seats on March 19 (Sunday) instead of March 16 (Thursday).

In the letter, Asad Umar noted that there is a possibility of poor turn out as Thursday is a working day. “A slight change in the election date will encourage voter participation”, he said, urging the ECP to hold election on Sunday (March 19).

It is pertinent to mention here that by-elections on 33 NA seats would be held on March 16 after NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of the PTI lawmakers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently denotified 35 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs. NA speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 113 PTI members last week in phases.

Imran Khan won’t contest by-polls on 33 NA seats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided not to contest by-polls on 33 National Assembly (NA) seats. Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the PTI chief has decided to field other party candidates for by-polls on 33 NA seats.

The move comes a day after Imran Khan withdrew his candidature for by-poll for a National Assembly constituency. The by-election on the NA-193, Rajanpur constituency, will be held on Feb 26 for which the PTI had nominated Khan as candidate.

In a change of decision, the political party has now issued a ticket to former provincial minister Sardar Mohsin Leghari for the upcoming by-polls scheduled for February 26.

