PTI vows to challenge leaders’ convictions in May 9 case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced that it would challenge the convictions of its senior leaders – including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry – who were sentenced in connection with the May 9 riots.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore had sentenced the PTI leaders to 10 years in prison in a case pertaining to arson and vandalism during the May 9 protests. Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was acquitted in the same case.

Addressing an emergency press conference in Islamabad alongside other senior party leaders, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan strongly criticized the court’s ruling, calling it “yet another chapter in the judiciary’s series of controversial verdicts.” He said the verdict had further eroded public trust in the judiciary.

“From the beginning, we demanded a fair trial and the opportunity to defend ourselves. All these convictions were handed down without meeting the requirements of due process,” Barrister Gohar said.

PTI leader and senior lawyer Babar Awan said that PTI would challenge all the convictions in the Supreme Court.

“These verdicts are not based on justice but on political motivations, particularly triggerring from the call given by PTI’s founding chairman,” he said.

“Those who have been sentenced are, in fact, prisoners of conscience — punished for raising their voices against injustice.”

He further argued that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and cannot be equated with terrorism, asking “Is it fair to label a former governor and a former foreign minister as terrorists?”

He reiterated that the party would challenge all ATC verdicts in higher courts.

Prominent lawyer and PTI member Salman Akram Raja also spoke at the press conference, calling the situation “a mockery of justice” and “an assault on democracy.”

“The people must now decide whether this oppressive system will continue, or whether a system based on justice and rule of law will prevail,” he added.