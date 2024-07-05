PTI vows to ‘go ahead’ with Islamabad public gathering

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has announced that the party’s public gathering in Islamabad will take place as scheduled, despite the suspension of the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the authorities, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, Ayub said that the party had received permission on Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order to hold the public gathering, and they would not be deterred by the government’s attempts to suppress their political activities.

He alleged that the government was acting out of fear and trying to prevent the rally from taking place.

The PTI leader confirmed that the party was making preparations for the rally, and workers were gathering to participate in the event.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad Chief Commissioner suspended the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued to PTI for public gathering just a day before the scheduled meeting.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Islamabad Chief Commissioner, wherein security agencies expressed their reservations about the potential risks associated with the rally.

According to the authorities, the decision to suspend the NOC was made to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the city. The authorities have emphasised that the safety of the citizens is their top priority, and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that peace and tranquility are maintained in the city.

The district administration of the federal capital had granted permission to the PTI to hold a public gathering on July 6 near Tarnol Chowk.

After the NOC was issued, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the application for the issuance of NOC for a meeting. Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court heard the petition seeking permission for the PTI’s meeting in the federal capital.