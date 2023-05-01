‘PTI wants meaningful talks with govt; time changed on PML-N’s request’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that they want meaningful talks with the federal government and the dialogue process should reach a logical conclusion, ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, said that PTI’s dialogue committee was ready to meet the government’s team on Tuesday morning but Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) requested to change the time for holding consultations with Nawaz Sharif.

“The government’s dialogue committee said that they want the support of all 13 coalition parties. They want to continue talks after settling down the internal matters. We give more time for the third round of talks to let them complete their consultations.”

“Ishaq Dar is heading the negotiation process from the government’s side which make us feel the seriousness of the government. However, we do not see coordination between the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties.”

Qureshi said that the time will tell the actual mandate of the government team for making decisions.

The PTI vice chairman said that his political party was fully ready for elections after the ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) for holding polls on May 14. The government team was fleeing from implementing the SC order.

“The top court ordered the stakeholders to hold consultations and refused to give particular guidelines. The government is bound to hold elections in 90 days as per the Constitution. A legal solution can be chosen if political consensus is built,” said Qureshi.

He said that both sides should try to reach a logical conclusion during the negotiations.

Regarding the raid on Pervaiz Elahi’s house, Qureshi said that the government is controlling all institutions and it can order a thorough investigation. He added that Pervaiz Elahi’s family moved to the court against the incident and an investigation would be launched.

To another question, Shah Mahmood Qureshi clarified that PTI has nothing to do with the key appointment in September.

