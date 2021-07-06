PTI to eliminate PPP, PML-N from AJK in upcoming polls: Niazi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief organiser Saifullah Niazi on Tuesday vowed to eliminate the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in upcoming polls, ARY News reported.

This he said while expressing his views with the Vice Chief Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Election Committee AJK, Tanveer Ilyas, who called on him in Islamabad to discuss arrangements regarding the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting discuss strategy and finalised the arrangements regarding the premier’s Azad Jammu and Kashmir visit. Briefing the party’s chief organiser, Tanvir Ilyas said Kashmiris consider Prime Minister Imran Khan as their well-wisher and added that the party is getting strong in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with every passing day.

He said the premier would be accorded a historical welcome upon his arrival in AJK ahead of legislative assembly elections.

Saifullah Niazi vowed to eliminate the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the current ruling party of AJK, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from the valley.

Read more: PTI, JUI JOIN HANDS TO CONTEST UPCOMING ELECTIONS IN AJK

On June 10, AJK CEC had announced to hold the regional elections on July 25.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) said that 32,20,546 Kashmiris could cast their votes in the forthcoming elections, adding that 15,19,347 male voters and 12,97,747 female voters will be eligible to cast their votes.

The AJK elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.