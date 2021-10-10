PTI candidate Yasir Sultan wins LA-3 Mirpur by-election

MIRPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Yasir Sultan won the LA-3, Mirpur-III, by-election by securing 18,330 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

As per the unofficial results from all 147 polling stations in the constituency, the PTI candidate emerged victorious and secured 18,330 votes in Mirpur by-polls.

His close contestant, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed bagged 11,608 votes and stood second.

Overall turnout remained 44 per cent in the constituency.

As many as 12 candidates contested for the LA-3 seat that fell vacant after Barrister Sultan Mahmood’s elevation as AJK president in August this year.

The polling in AJK constituency LA-3, Mirpur-III started at 8 am and continued until 5 pm without any break.

The counting of votes in LA-12, Kotli-V constituency is currently underway.

