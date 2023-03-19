PTI worker ‘hit’ by police vehicle outside judicial complex

ISLAMABAD: An incident was reported from Islamabad where a traffic police vehicle ‘hit’ a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker near the judicial complex, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a video, available with ARY News, a police vehicle can be seen hitting and injuring a PTI worker near Islamabad’s judicial complex.

Luckily, the PTI worker sustains minor injuries.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders were booked in a case pertaining to vandalism at the capital’s judicial complex during his appearance at the court in the Toshakhana case.

The case was registered at the counter-terrorism department (CTD) police station under various sections of crimes including Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

The PTI leaders who were named in FIR include Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Hassaan Niazi and others.

According to the FIR, the PTI workers damaged the police check post and the main gate of the judicial complex.

“PTI workers were armed with stones which they threw at a checkpost of the Dhok Kashmirian police station. They also burnt down barriers and tents at the checkpost,” the FIR stated.

