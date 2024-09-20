Over 100 PTI workers arrested ahead of Lahore rally

LAHORE: Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Lahore on September 21, over 100 party workers have been arrested by the Punjab Police, ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrested workers have been taken into preventive detention, with orders issued for their detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act.

The list of arrested workers include Aslam Iqbal, Mehmood ur Rasheed’s son Mian Hasan, Mehr Wajid, Waqas Amjad, Nadeem Bara, and 42 others.

The police have alleged that the named individuals are involved in spreading unrest and creating law and order issues.

The PTI has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to prevent further arrests and protect their constitutional right to hold peaceful rallies.

The PTI’s rally is scheduled to take place on September 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan, with party founder Imran Khan calling for action to assert democratic rights.

The development came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against arrests ahead of party rally at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

The plea seeking protection against the arrests of its workers and leaders ahead of its rally scheduled for September 21 was filed by Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani.

The plea stated that the police are arresting party members in Punjab, violating their constitutional right to organize rally.

The petitioners requested the court to order the authorities to stop the arrests and allow the rally to take place peacefully.