PTI workers clash with police outside Zaman Park

LAHORE: Clashes erupted outside Zaman Park between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police party during the removal of security barriers, barbwires and tents, ARY News reported.

PTI workers holding sticks in their hands faced off with the police party during the removal of security barriers outside Imran Khan’s residence.

The Lahore police reached Zaman Park and started removing security barriers from PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence.

As per details, the tents, chairs, security barriers and barbwires were removed by the police. The sources said, the action is being taken in the wake of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Lahore.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed with the Lahore High Court, seeking clearance of the road outside Zaman Park.

The plea was fired by a citizen in which the Punjab government, CTO Lahore and others have been made respondents.

“Canal Road remains jammed due to the presence of PTI workers, ” the plea stated and added the basic rights of the citizens are being violated.

The court was prayed to pass orders for clearance of the road outside Zaman Park.

