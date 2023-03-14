Imran Khan’s arrest: Police, PTI workers clash outside Zaman Park residence

LAHORE: The Islamabad police on Tuesday used water cannon and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The police team reached Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

The court of ADSJ Zafar Iqbal restored non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana reference. It instructed the police to arrest the PTI chief and present him in court by March 18.

In a statement, the Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders.

While reacting to the reports of the arrest, PTI leader Hammad Azhar on Sunday afternoon called all party workers to reach Zaman Park in Lahore and remain peaceful.

رجیم بوکھلہ چکی ہے۔ ظل شاہ کی شہادت، کل کی شاندار ریلی اور شریف، زرداری خاندان کی توشہ خانہ تفصیلات عام ہونے کے بعد ان کے ہاتھ پیر پھول گئے ہیں اور یہ تصادم چاہتے ہیں۔ کارکنان فوراً زمان پارک پہنچیں اور پرامن رہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/fPMYuSgDa8 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 14, 2023

Another PTI leader Farrukh Habib also called on the party workers to reach Zaman Park.

عمران خان کی جان کو خطرہ ہے لیکن پس پردہ ایسے حالات پیدا کروائے جارہے جہاں انکی سیکورٹی کمپرومائز کرواکر دوبارہ قاتلانہ حملہ کروایا جائے۔ F8 کچہری میں حاضری کسی death trap سے کم نہیں بار بار وارنٹس ایشو کروائے جارہے اور پولیس جیسے عملدرآمد کررہی وہ سب کو معلوم ہے pic.twitter.com/B7FAl1VFFV — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 14, 2023

PTI challenges arrest warrants

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said that the arrest warrants against Imran had been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He said that the hearing was expected to be held soon.

اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ میں توشہ خانہ کیس میں عمران خان کے وارنٹ گرفتاری چیلنج کر دئیے گئے ہیں ، کچھ دیر بعد سماعت کا امکان ہے، شبلی فراز اور بیرسٹر گوہر اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ پہنچ گئے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 14, 2023

On March 5, an Islamabad police team was sent to Lahore to arrest Imran with the court summons. However, it returned empty-handed after the PTI chief evaded the arrest.

Toshakhana reference

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

