PTI workers hit streets on Imran Khan’s call

On the call of former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI workers in different cities of the country have taken to the streets and are recording their protest against the incumbent government.

People in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other cities have hit the streets to record their protest against the toppling of Imran Khan’s government. Participants are holding flags of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In Karachi, PTI workers and people started gathering at Clifton’s Do Talwar, from where participants will go up to three swords in the form of rally. Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail also reached the rally.

PTI workers have gathered at Liberty Chowk in Lahore and raised slogans against the imported government. Senior PTI leaders Shafqat Mehmood, Mian Mehmood Rashid and Sadia Sohail are also participating in the protest.

PTI supporters also took to the streets in different parts of Rawalpindi on the call of Imran Khan. The protestors demanded the immediate release of Sheikh Rashid Shafiq.

In Islamabad, PTI is also holding a rally from Zero Point to F-9, in which a large number of workers are participating on Imran Khan’s call.

On the call of Imran Khan, a rally was also organized by PTI in Haroonabad. The rally started from the Faqirwali railway gate and ended at Faisal Bazaar.

