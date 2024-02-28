‘PTI workers’ throw shoe, lota at PML-N female lawmaker in KP assembly

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers reportedly threw a shoe and lota at PML-N female lawmaker Sobia Shahid before the commencement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly session summoned to administer oath to the newly elected members was delayed due to the ruckus caused by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the legislature.

The session had to begin at 11 am however it started around 12:30pm as lawmakers faced difficulty in entering the Assembly hall as multiple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers stormed the floor.

The ‘PTI workers’ threw lota and a shoe’ at PML-N lawmaker Sobia Shahid from the visitors’ gallery. They also chanted slogans against the opposition’s female lawmaker.

After the oath-taking of the new MPAs, nomination papers for the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the assembly could be submitted up to 5:00pm today.

In a new development, the PTI has dropped the name of Aqibullah, a brother of former speaker Assad Qaisar and nominated Babar Saleem Swati, an MPA from Mansehra, for the speaker’s office.

PTI’s nominee for chief minister Ali Ameen Gandapur has endorsed the name of Babar Saleem Swati. Aqibullah will be taken as a minister of the provincial cabinet.