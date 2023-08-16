PTI urges caretaker PM to ensure holding of ‘transparent, timely’ polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday urged caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwarul Haq Kakar to ensure holding of transparent elections within the ‘constitutionally mandated period of 90 days’, ARY News reported.

In a letter written to caretaker PM, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi noted that the issue of fresh delimitation of constituencies raised by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the “belated approval of Census 2023 results” cannot be taken as a pretext to delay the elections.

“You [Anwarul Haq Kakar] have been entrusted with the solemn task of guiding the country to the elections which are scheduled within the constitutionally mandated period of 90 days,” the letter stated.

The PTI urged that caretaker prim minister to emphasise the “cardinal importance of upholding the constitution, in letter and spirit, which is the bedrock of our democracy and guarantees the rights and freedoms of every citizen which, unfortunately, have been badly tampered with in the recent past”.

“The timely holding of elections is crucial to maintaining public trust, upholding democratic values, and ensuring a smooth transition of power,” the letter added.

It also pointed out that as per the constitution, apart from the Prime Minister, the composition of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) envisages the participation of the Chief Minister of each province.

“At the time of the said meeting, Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already failed to hold general elections in their respective province within the constitutionally stipulated period. Appropriately, we also intend to challenge the said decision of the CCI in the relevant court of law,” it added.

It further stated, “We urge you to take steps to create an environment that would be conducive to fostering political openness, encouraging freedom of expression, and guaranteeing safety and security for all political parties and their candidates.”

The letter also said that it was important to provide a “level playing field” to all contestants so that the “consequent elections carry a stamp of credibility failing which divisive currents could be unleashed that would damage the ethos and fabric of the state”.

Elections likely to be delay

The upcoming general elections in the country will likely be delayed as the Council of Common Interest (CCI) “unanimously” approved the 2023 census.

Outgoing Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Rana Sanaullah also hinted at possible delay in holding of general elections.

“I do believe that elections will be held in November. But you asked me if there is a possibility of delay: There is a possibility of a delay but not more than a couple of months on technical grounds,” Khawaja Asif said.

When asked whether the approval of the 2023 census would result in an election delay, Khawaja Asif said: “I cannot speculate at the moment but it is a possibility. I won’t rule that out.”

On the other hand, Rana Sanaullah said that the general elections would be held in the third week of February or the first week of March after new delimitations.

Sanaullah said that fresh delimitation is a constitutional requirement. “The general elections would be held in the third week of February or the first week of March after new delimitations.”

He added that the delimitation process would be completed in December 2023.