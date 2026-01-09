Yasmin Rashid files appeals against sentences in May 9 cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid has filed appeals against the sentences handed down in three separate cases related to the May 9 incidents, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the cases include charges of assault on government officials, attack on a container, and burning of police vehicles.

In her appeals, Yasmin Rashid contended that the trial court did not properly evaluate the facts of the cases. She has requested the Lahore High Court to overturn the sentences in all three cases.

The appeals also seek suspension of the sentences pending the court’s decision, allowing for her release in the meantime.

Yasmin Rashid among 4 PTI leaders sentenced to 10 years in May 9 case

On December 19, 2025, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, former Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed to 10 years in prison in the GOR attack case during the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill acquitted senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

The verdict was announced in an open court inside Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The prosecution had submitted a challan against 25 accused, while four suspects were declared proclaimed offenders during the trial. A total of 56 prosecution witnesses recorded their statements before the court.

The case was registered by the Race Course Police Station over the attack on the GOR-1 gate at Club Chowk during the May 9 violence.

According to the FIR, PTI workers vandalised security cameras, damaged police wireless equipment, shattered glass panels at the GOR gate, caused damage to government property, and assaulted police personnel.

The prosecution alleged that the attack was carried out by a mob led by PTI leader Hammad Azhar. PTI leaders were accused of inciting party workers to rebellion and violence during the May 9 unrest.

Notably, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been acquitted in five out of the 14 cases registered against him.