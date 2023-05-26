Saturday, May 27, 2023
PTI’s Aamir Dogar arrested by police again

MULTAN: Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Dogar has been arrested by police again, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police arrested PTI leader Amir Dogar from Sher Shah Motorway Interchange today. A few days ago, Dogar managed to flee from the court to avoid his arrest.

The ex-PTI MNA was present before the court by Kacha Khuh Khanewal Police as he was booked in two cases.

When the court discharged PTI leader Amir Dogar from two cases, the police tried to arrest him again but the lawyer helped him escape the court.

Furthermore, police have cordoned off the area and raids are being conducted to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amir Dogar’s counsel Shehbaz Cheema. 

